No paper Monday; holiday closings listed

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, The Daily Review will not publish a paper on Monday. Advertising and news deadlines will be earlier than usual for Tuesday’s paper due to the closure.

Memorial Day is also a holiday for all area municipal, parish and state offices.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Although Pelican Waste & Debris and Republic Services plan to run their usual routes on Monday, routes may be collected earlier than usual.