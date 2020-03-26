No new St. Mary COVID-19 cases Thursday

The noon Thursday report says St. Mary has no new COVID-19 patients since Wednesday. But St. Martin now has two cases, and Assumption has five.

St. Mary's case count remains at 5.

The statewide death toll is now 83. The number of Louisiana fatalities has grown by 37 in two days.

Louisiana has 2,305 COVID-19 cases as of noon after about 18,000 tests, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. The OPH says 676 of the state's COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Terrebonne has 21 cases of COVID-19, and Lafourche has 28.