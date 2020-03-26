Article Image Alt Text

No new St. Mary COVID-19 cases Thursday

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:07pm

The noon Thursday report says St. Mary has no new COVID-19 patients since Wednesday. But St. Martin now has two cases, and Assumption has five.

St. Mary's case count remains at 5.

The statewide death toll is now 83. The number of Louisiana fatalities has grown by 37 in two days.

Louisiana has 2,305 COVID-19 cases as of noon after about 18,000 tests, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. The OPH says 676 of the state's COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Terrebonne has 21 cases of COVID-19, and Lafourche has 28.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020