No decision yet on St. Mary school closure

Mon, 09/03/2018 - 1:42pm

St. Mary Parish public school officials say they're watching Tropical Storm Gordon but aren't yet ready to announce any school closures.

The statement from Assistant Superintendent Teresa Bagwell:

Weather reports regarding Tropical Storm Gordon are being closely monitored by St. Mary Parish Schools in collaboration with advisement from the Department of Homeland Security. No decision on school closures has been made as Superintendent Armato continues to receive updates of any potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. As more information becomes available, the school district will release additional details through email and local news media sources.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018