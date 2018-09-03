No decision yet on St. Mary school closure

St. Mary Parish public school officials say they're watching Tropical Storm Gordon but aren't yet ready to announce any school closures.

The statement from Assistant Superintendent Teresa Bagwell:

Weather reports regarding Tropical Storm Gordon are being closely monitored by St. Mary Parish Schools in collaboration with advisement from the Department of Homeland Security. No decision on school closures has been made as Superintendent Armato continues to receive updates of any potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. As more information becomes available, the school district will release additional details through email and local news media sources.