No cause identified yet for Sunday morning power outage

Staff Report

A citywide power outage hit Morgan City Sunday morning, lasting for hours after the breaker in the city’s main transformer tripped, Morgan City Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said Monday.

To restore power, the city hooked up its backup transformer, and power still is being generated on it, Cefalu said.

“I don’t have any reports on what went wrong with it yet,” Cefalu said. “They’re testing it.”

Power was lost around 5 a.m. and was restored by 10 a.m., Cefalu said.

He said the city was getting ready to use its backup transformer anyway, as it had scheduled annual testing for its main transformer.