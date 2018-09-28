Daily Review File Photo

A state police trooper makes a point about traffic safety in a recent Night Out Against Crime event in Morgan City. The 2018 Morgan City Night Out Against Crime, sponsored by Doric Lodge No. 87 Free & Accepted Masons in partnership with the Morgan City Police Department, will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday in Lawrence Park. The event will feature other volunteers, musical artists and groups that contribute to hometown spirit and pride, a news release said. There will be live music, food, games, and prizes. This year’s event will feature Mamie Winters, who will lead the national anthem while the Morgan City High School Junior ROTC squad presents the nation’s flag. The Morgan City High School Bass Club will join the event to help and introduce younger fishermen to the sport of fishing and give each a chance to leave with a brand new fishing pole during the Backyard Bass fishing tournament.