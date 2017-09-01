New name for Morgan City High field house

Morgan City High renamed its field house Friday in honor of former MCHS student and school board member Ogden E. "Oggie" Stansbury. Principal Mickey Fabre said Stansbury, who lettered in boxing at the school in 1934, was instrumental in getting the current high school built in the 1970s. On hand for the dedication were Stansbury's son, Mark, and daughter, Maria, as well as Mark Stansbury's daughters Belinda (green dress), Sally Ann (blue dress) and Jill (black dress).

The Daily Review/Bill Decker