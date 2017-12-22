New judge takes oath

Fri, 12/22/2017 - 10:32am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Suzanne de Mahy, elected to the 16th Judicial District Court bench July 14 without opposition to finish the term of retired Judge Paul de Mahy, was formally sworn in Dec. 15 at the St. Martin Parish Courthouse. Paul de Mahy presided over the half-hour ceremony. The administration of the oath was by retired Judge “Dicky” Haik. Paul de Mahy and Korey Kimball presented Suzanne de Mahy with the robe of office and gavel. Before her election, she worked with the Public Defender’s Offices in both the 16th Judicial District, which covers St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes, and the 15th Judicial District. She also maintained a private practice assisting with the legal needs of our community.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017