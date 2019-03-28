New Generation, new ideas at annual Rotary event

Got a pothole that needs fixing? Traffic problems in your neighborhood? Are the sidewalks uneven and broken?

You can call city hall. Or you might try getting in touch with the St. Mary high school students who take part in the Morgan City Rotary's annual New Generation event. Those kids get results.

Case in point: At Thursday's New Generation evening at Morgan City High, Centerville High students Caleb Pogue and Nina Lofton made a pitch for fixing sidewalks in the area near the school, Centerville Market and the parish library.

Later, St. Mary Parish Councilman Kevin Voisin walked to the lectern and said he'd been on the phone to Parish President David Hanagriff during a 10-minute cookie break. Voisin told Hanagriff about the need for sidwalk repair or replacement.

"He told me to tell you it's a done deal," Voisin said.

Chalk up another civic improvement resulting from plans presented by teens at parish high schools, the major purpose of New Generation events for 25 years.

Previous New Generation projects that have or will become reality include Morgan City's dog park, Berwick's intergenerational mixers, expanded recycling opportunities and that Centerville library.

This year:

--Morgan City High's idea was referred to as "The Village." The team of Cece Guidry, Matison LeBlanc, Jacob Autin, Eddie Fernandez and Isabel Facio made the case for community involvement with the high school.

Team members collected contact information from members of the audience.

The high school has a lot to offer, team members said. Guidry was recently accepted at Columbia University, an Ivy League school, and LeBlanc has been accepted by the University of Southern California.

But Fernandez talked about the difficulties of negotiating school, student loans, adult finances and more.

"Come to Morgan City High School and fill the gap between generations," Fernandez said. "We need a village to help us, support us and teach us how to survive in the adult world."

The team got a verbal pat on the back from Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi.

--Patterson High's team focused on the need for vocational education, emphasizing career-oriented classes and bringing in potential employers for monthly talks.

Whether students are headed for college or not, the team said, they need career advice from people who know what it's about.

The team is composed of Victoria Rideau, Savannah McQuistion, Travis LaBauch and Bailey Dreyer.

"For the rest of the students who don't want to go to college," LeBauch said, "they should have the right to explore their possibilities and options."

St. Mary Superintendent Leonard Armato spoke positively about the presentation, saying that only about 20 percent of the parish's high school students go on to college. Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan offered help with scheduling starting with the new school year in August.

--Berwick High's team suggested signs along the town's extensive, paved walking trail to offer information about Berwick, its history and the local culture.

Team members Kennedi Look, Paris Guidry, Ryan Caldwell, Luke Orlando, Darby Frickery and Auston Jones said the signs could be made of wood with Plexiglass covers for the signs themselves.

They suggested coordinating the effort with the Town Council and the Berwick Historical Society, and using the school's own talent in the agriculture and talented art programs.

Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur said he believes the town can find funding for the project. Grizzaffi said Morgan City is working on its own walking-running-biking trail with plans to connect it with Berwick's trail by way of the La. 182 bridge.

--West St. Mary HIgh's Alyssa Burke, Kaitlyn Louviere, Justin Chauvin, Destiney Sutton, Megan Lee and MacKenzie Artis came up with way to raise money for scholarships: a Battle of the Alumni competition.

Former West St. Mary students would meet to compete in flag football, tug-o-war, volleyball and other games. The team thought of everything, including the admission price of $5 and concessions.

--Franklin High students Yvette White and Shannon Meche talked about the dangers of smartphone addiction.

The symptoms of too much screen time can range from eyestrain and neck pain to relationship difficulties, stress and a need for "digital validation" through social media.

They advised setting aside times when the phone is off and concentrating on interactions with the people around you. In extreme cases, the problem might require cognitive behavior therapy, counseling, group support or even addiction treatment.