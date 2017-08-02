New flag for a new school

The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222, American Legion Post 242, Marine Corps League-St. Mary Detachment 600 and Purple Heart Outdoors donated American flags to the new Patterson Junior High School. From left, are Kenneth Lodrigue, commander of VFW Post 4222; Ray Rutledge, VFW Post 4222; Mark Spradling, Patterson Junior High principal; Lauren Rentrop, Patterson Junior High assistant principal; Ernest McMurray, Marine Corps League-St. Mary Detachment 600 and a former Patterson Junior High principal; Tara Fabre, Patterson Junior High assistant principal; Leonard Armato, St. Mary Parish schools superintendent; Dustin Bagwell, Purple Heart Outdoors; and Troy LaRive, commander of American Legion Post 242.