Nelons will perform here April 19

(Editor's note: This group's name was misspelled in Tuesday's print edition. The name has been corrected here.)

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated family gospel quartet The Nelons will perform at 7 p.m. April 19 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). Tickets may be purchased at the door.

New subscribers for next season who pay at the door will be admitted free to this concert. Season tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for atudents. For more information call 985-385-2307.

The southern gospel legacy that is The Nelons spans threedecades, and members Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn are adding to the success and legacy built by founder and patriarch, Rex Nelson. The group has three Grammy Award nominations, six Dove Awards, 14 Singing News Fan Awards, a People’s Choice Silver Telly Award, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The group strives to bind the generational gap of music loves with tight harmonies, innovative music, and great songs that reach beyond the various musical boundaries. Their performances consist of hit songs from multiple musical genres, including southern Gospel, country, bluegrass and Americana.

The performance is part of the Community Concert Association of Morgan City’s 2017-18 season.

The Community Concert Association is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish. Please call at least 24 hours before concert.

to arrange.