Neighborhood watch meeting tonight

Tue, 08/22/2017 - 8:49am zachary fitzgerald
Will start at 6 p.m. at First Baptist in Morgan City

The Morgan City Police Department will host a "Neighborhood Watch" meeting Tuesday for Section 3 which is bordered by La. 182 to Filmore Street and from Redwood Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The meeting will take place at the First Baptist Church located at 1915 Victor II Blvd. beginning at 6 p.m. If you live in this area, operate a business or you wish to get information regarding hosting a meeting in your neighborhood, please try to attend. If you have any questions or need further information, contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605.

