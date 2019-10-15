National Weather Service watching system over Central America

From the National Weather Service:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure over central America, which is expected to be in the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday afternoon. As it moves north to northeast Thursday and Friday, NHC gives this system a medium 40% chance for tropical development.

This potential system will merge with a cold front late this weekend as it moves towards southeastern Louisiana.

The primary weather impacts for our region will be increased tides. Minor coastal flooding will be possible towards the end of this week and weekend during periods of high tide.

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist