National Hurricane Center update on Tropical Storm Gonzalo
From the National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Intermediate Advisory Number 9A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020
800 PM AST Thu Jul 23 2020
...GONZALO STILL HEADING DUE WEST...
...EXPECTED TO BEGIN AFFECTING PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD
ISLANDS ON SATURDAY...
SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST...0000 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...9.7N 49.9W
ABOUT 775 MI...1250 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was
located near latitude 9.7 North, longitude 49.9 West. Gonzalo is
moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A westward to
west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is
expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of
Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and
move across the islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea
Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two,
and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane.
Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea.
Gonzalo is a compact tropical storm, and tropical-storm-force winds
extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 23/2100Z 9.8N 49.4W 50 KT 60 MPH
12H 24/0600Z 10.0N 51.2W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 24/1800Z 10.5N 53.8W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 25/0600Z 11.1N 56.6W 65 KT 75 MPH
48H 25/1800Z 12.0N 59.7W 65 KT 75 MPH
60H 26/0600Z 13.0N 62.6W 60 KT 70 MPH
72H 26/1800Z 13.8N 65.6W 55 KT 65 MPH
96H 27/1800Z 14.5N 72.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
120H 28/1800Z...DISSIPATED