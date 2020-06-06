National Hurricane Center update on Tropical Storm Cristobal

Tropical Storm Cristobal Discussion Number 19

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020

400 AM CDT Sat Jun 06 2020

Satellite imagery this morning shows that Cristobal does not have a

classic tropical cyclone structure, probably due to interaction with

a mid- to upper-level trough and the associated entrainment of dry

air. The circulation is elongated north-south near the center, and

multiple low-cloud swirls are preset. In addition, the strongest

convection is well removed from the center of Cristobal to the north

and east. The initial intensity is held at 40 kt based on earlier

scatterometer data and continuity from the previous advisory.

The initial motion is now 350/12. There is no change in the track

forecast philosophy from the previous advisory. A south to north

steering flow between a deep-layer ridge over the western Atlantic

and the aforementioned trough over the western Gulf of Mexico

should cause Cristobal to continue moving generally northward for

the next 36 h or so. This motion should take the center of the

storm across the Louisiana coast by Sunday night. Around the

landfall time, a slight turn to the northwest is expected as a

mid-level ridge moves across the central and eastern U.S. to the

north of the cyclone. Overall, the models remain in good

agreement, although the GFS and ECMWF have shifted a little to the

left of their previous forecasts. The new official forecast is

similar to the previous forecast and lies near the various

consensus models.

Cristobal is expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall

along the northern Gulf coast in a couple of days. However, the

broad structure of the cyclone, the dry air entrainment, and

moderate wind shear should prevent a significant amount of

intensification. One change from the previous forecast is that the

global models suggest that Cristobal will undergo extratropical

transition over the upper Mississippi River valley in about 4 days,

and it should persist a little longer than previously forecast.

Cristobal is likely to remain a broad and asymmetric storm when it

makes landfall. Therefore, users are urged to not focus on the

exact forecast path as the associated winds, storm surge, and

rainfall will extend well to the east of the center.

Key Messages:

1. Damaging and deadly flooding was already occurring in portions of

Mexico and Central America. Additional rainfall from Cristobal will

continue to slowly subside, however life threatening flash floods

and mudslides will still be possible into Saturday. Refer to

products from your local weather office for more information.

2. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge outside of the

Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of

the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a Storm

Surge Warning is in effect for those areas. Life-threatening

storm surge remains possible along the Florida Big Bend and in other

portions of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm Surge

Watch is in effect. Residents in these locations should follow

advice given by local emergency officials.

3. Tropical storm force winds are expected by late Saturday night

along the northern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the

western Florida Panhandle, including metropolitan New Orleans, and

a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for this area. These winds

will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobals

center.

4. Heavy rainfall will spread into portions of the Gulf Coast,

from east Texas to Florida, this weekend into early next week, with

areas of flash flooding. Significant flooding will be possible on

the smaller tributaries, especially where heavier rainfall occurs

over portions of the Mid-South and Gulf Coast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 06/0900Z 23.8N 90.2W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 06/1800Z 25.0N 90.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 07/0600Z 26.8N 90.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 07/1800Z 28.8N 90.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 08/0600Z 30.6N 91.3W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

60H 08/1800Z 33.2N 92.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

72H 09/0600Z 36.4N 92.4W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

96H 10/0600Z 45.0N 89.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 11/0600Z 52.5N 83.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP