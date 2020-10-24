Article Image Alt Text

National Hurricane Center monitors system in the Caribbean

Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:02pm

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center was tracking a disturbance south of western Cuba that is expected to develop into a tropical system within two days.

The center gives the system a 100% chance to intensify both over two days and five days.

A hurricane hunter aircraft was scheduled to take a closer look at the storm Saturday afternoon.

The immediate threat is heavy rain in the Yucatan and Cuba.

Most of the early "spaghetti" models show the system making its way toward the Gulf Coast from Mississippi to the east, although a couple of outliers predict a track similar to that followed by Hurricane Delta.

If the system is named, it would be Zeta.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020