National Hospice Month

Fri, 11/17/2017 - 11:43am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
The mayors of the Tri-City municipalities recently signed a proclamation recognizing November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Seated from left: Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan and Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff. Back row from left: Amanda Kahl, business office manger; Lauren Pontiff, health information coordinator; Dana Johnson, volunteer coordinator; Justin Fontenot RN, administrator; Yolanda Washington, CNA; Jackie Blakeman, account executive; and Rebecca White.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017