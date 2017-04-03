Bryce Merrill, curator of a new museum coming to Morgan City, conducted a contest to select a name for the new museum, which will be located at Mr. Charlie’s Rig Museum. The winner of the contest, Byron Vournazos of Morgan City, was awarded a gift certificate for submitting the name “Diving and ROV Historical Preservation Museum South Louisiana." Vournazos received a $50 voucher from Commercial Diving Supply of Broussard, provided by Scott Croft, owner. Shown from left Vournazos and Merrill.

Naming the new museum

