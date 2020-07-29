Article Image Alt Text

Mystery seeds from China?

Wed, 07/29/2020 - 1:38pm

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry was notified that a resident in St. Rose received an unsolicited package of seeds originating from China. At this time, recent reports indicate that unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in Utah, Virginia, Washington and the United Kingdom. If seeds are received, call 225-925-4733 to report it. LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds and test them for positive identification.

