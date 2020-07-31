Multiple drug arrests made by sheriff's deputies

The St. Mary Sheriff’s Office made three arrests Wednesday on charges that included possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, steroids, Lorazepam and Diazepam. And then the Narcotic Section went to work, adding another arrest on marijuana, crack cocaine and prescription drug charges.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jerret Charles Cortez, 31, Vivian Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on charges of stop and yield signs, no driver’s license on person, possession of marijuana and methamphetamines, and resisting arrest or officer.

—Zacolby Lionel Granger, 28, Martin Luther King Jr., Lafayette, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, speeding in a construction zone and driving under suspension. Granger was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Christopher William Farmer, 42, Main Street, Belle Chasse, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of steroids, two counts of possession of Lorazepam and Diazepam, and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Farmer was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Donald Patrick Duhon Jr., 35, Rev. Bayonne Street, Jeanerette, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, two counts of possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone and crack cocaine, and possession of alprazolam.

Duhon was released on a $25,000 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Valerie Ann Landreneau, 50, Pershing Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, a warrant for possession of synthetic marijuana (first offense), and possession of Xanax.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division located Landreneau at an address on Pershing Street on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. During the arrest, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—David Luis-Martinez Vargas, 40, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse law-strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment law and false imprisonment.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a domestic disturbance. They learned Vargas had committed a battery on his domestic dating partner in the presence of a minor child. Officers also learned Vargas has refused to let the victim leave the residence prior to police arriving.

He was located on scene and placed under arrest. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

— Glenn P. Arcement, 66, Cedar Street, Labadieville, ws arrested on on a charge of illegal use of a firearm or dangerous instrumentalities.

On May 8, 2019, near near Lake Verret, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint accompanied by gunfire.

Detectives initiated an investigation and determined that the incident had occurred on a nearby waterway.

During the investigative process, Arcement was identified as a potential suspect. It is alleged that during the confrontation with another individual, Arcement illegally discharged a firearm.

Based on the results of the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Arcement.

On Wednesday, Arcement was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.