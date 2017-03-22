—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Morning fog on the river

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:36am StMaryNow.com

Early morning fog was dense in some areas Wednesday morning, especially near waterways. Fog may play a factor in the bridge cleaning work scheduled Sunday, March 26. U.S. 90 will have alternating lane closures in the east- and west-bound lanes on the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramos and Bayou Boeuf bridges for cleaning debris from the shoulders. Work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

