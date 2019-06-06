Morganza opening delayed indefinitely

Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not operate the Morganza Floodway on Sunday and does not have an expected operating date, a news release said.

Future weather events could impact Mississippi River levels and the Corps will continue to monitor the forecast daily as conditions can change.

Operation of the structure will be a consideration until the Mississippi River crests and begins to fall. The expected crest at Morganza is on or about June 15, but it will then remain high for two weeks or more, the release said.