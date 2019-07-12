Morgan City woman dies after Thursday morning crash

Fri, 07/12/2019 - 12:26pm

A Morgan City woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Bayou Vista, Louisiana State Police Troop I said.

Troopers identified the victim as Claudia Dugas, 88.

Dugas was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt out of a driveway near Delmar Road and failed to yield as she entered westbound U.S. 90, according to Troop I. Her car was struck by a 1994 Kenworth 18-wheeler driven by Oscar Gonzalez, 54, of Houston.

Dugas was taken to Lafayette General Medical Center in critical condition. She died Friday, Troop I said.

Both Dugas and Gonzalez wore seat belts. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

