Morgan City Senior Feeding will be Thursday

Thursday will see the return of the September Morgan City Senior Feeding for St. Mary Parish. The pick up location will be 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City . These meals are for seniors living in the Morgan City and surrounding areas.

There will be a slight twist to the feeding this time for the safety of everyone participating. The twist is due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no sit-down eating or mingling or door prize giveaways inside the AARP building.

Instead, seniors will drive by the building to pick up their meals, which will be packaged to go, 11 a.m.-noon.

This Senior Feeding is sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Government and St. Mary CAA Inc. For any questions or inquiries, please call the St. Mary CAA Central office at 337-828-5703.