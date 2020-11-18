Morgan City radio logs for Nov.16-17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 16

6:36 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Medical.

6:56 a.m. Brownell Street; Disturbance.

7:53 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Animal.

8:12 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal.

9:10 a.m. Levee Road and Clements Street; Fight.

9:21 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

10:21 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

11:14 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.

12:21 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Medical.

12:37 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Com-plaint.

12:46 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Drug activity.

1:12 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Medical.

1:58 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Juvenile problem.

2:59 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.

3:04 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

3:12 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; 911 hang up.

3:22 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Drug activity.

3:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

3:58 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.

4:08 p.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.

4:41 p.m. 2300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Welfare concern.

6:44 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Assistance.

6:54 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Burglary.

7:36 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

7:44 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.

8:47 p.m. Federal Avenue and Orange Street; Complaint.

8:54 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:25 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Ar-rest.

9:50 p.m. Belanger and Second streets; Arrest.

10:12 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Theft.

11:09 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

12:39 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.