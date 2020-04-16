Morgan City radio logs for April 14-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 14

7:53 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

8:51 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:07 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

9:32 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

9:39 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Arrest.

9:57 a.m. U.S. 90; Disturbance.

12:06 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Patrol request.

1:11 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Theft.

1:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:52 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

3:52 p.m. Arkansas and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:12 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

4:19 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

4:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:43 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problem.

5:24 p.m. Second and Barrow streets; Reckless driver.

5:28 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Mentally unwell person.

6:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Damage to property.

6:35 p.m. Park Road; Damage to property.

6:42 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Frequent patrols.

7:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

7:42 p.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.

10:01 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.

10:45 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, April 151:34 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

3:16 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:18 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.