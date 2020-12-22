Morgan City priest to fill diocese post

Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City will have a new associate pastor. Its current associate has been appointed director of the Office of the Priesthood.

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre announced Monday that the Rev. Patrick Riviere has been appointed director of the Office of the Priesthood.

Effective Jan. 15, he will be replaced at Holy Cross by the Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse. Lapeyrouse has served as associate pastor at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux since July.

In addition to serving as associate pastor at Holy Cross, Riviere has been serving as Liaison and Priest Specialist for the Office of Parish Support. He now will serve both the Office of Parish Support and the Office of the Priesthood full time.

“Usually assignments happen in July,” Riviere said, “so I wasn’t expecting to get an assignment change in January, but I’m excited to continue to do what I have been doing and to be able to give more time to that and to see what the Lord has in store both in the Office of the Priesthood and the Office of Parish Support, although I’m definitely sad to have to leave Morgan City.”

Riviere began his time at Holy Cross July 1, and although his time here has been brief, he said he feels “at home” at Holy Cross.

“It just is a testament to the great community of people who have welcomed me so well here,” he said.

In his new role, Riviere will reside at St. Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux and help with their weekend masses.