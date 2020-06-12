Morgan City police recover stolen vehicle

Morgan City police recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday and in the process made a drug arrest, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Erica Lee Gaddy, 32, Fig Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of stolen things over $25,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen and was parked at an address on Fig Street. Officers made contact Gaddy at the residence.

Officers learned she had driven the vehicle to the residence. She was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—Hunter Wayne Gros, 20, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of tail lights required and no motor vehicle insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street for a traffic violation. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ronnell Demond Williams Jr., 20, Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice-tampering and possession of a Schedule IV drug. No bail has been set.

—Jacob Thomas Alcina, 32, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer and on two warrants on the charges of simple burglary and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.

—John Alcina, 35, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alcina was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Rickey J. Watts, 31, of Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Officers responded to a residence on Oregon Street for a call to remove a subject from the residence. The subject involved was identified as Watts, and a warrants check revealed that he held an active warrant through the Berwick Police Department.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation that occurred April 3, in which Watts was alleged to have committed a battery upon his dating partner. In that incident, Watts left the residence prior to the officer’s arrival, therefore, a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Watts was booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Sierra Denise Thibodeaux, 33, La. 308, Napoleonville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Labadieville and initiated a stop of the vehicle. After interviewing the driver, the deputy made contact with the passenger identified as Thibodeaux.

The deputy noticed Thibodeaux appeared extremely nervous. As the deputy spoke to the suspect, she appeared to have some trouble speaking. Upon asking Thibodeaux what she had in her mouth, she indicated that she had ingested marijuana. The deputy was able to see the substance.

Thibodeaux remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

—Dylan Paul Giroir, 27, Flamingo Road, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Wednesday on charges of illegal window tint, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a stop of the vehicle. Shortly before pulling over, the deputy noted that the driver had thrown an item from the motor vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Giroir. The deputy noted a firearm in the vehicle and took possession of it. The deputy conducted a pat down search for officer safety and seized marijuana off Giroir’s person.

The deputy detained Giroir and then located marijuana nearby. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia. Giroir was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.