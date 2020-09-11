Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 9-10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
6:18 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Assistance.
6:30 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Utility.
8:45 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
8:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:01 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:23 a.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Complaint.
9:29 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
10:39 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.
10:46 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
12:20 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
1:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:20 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
1:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Alarm.
2:07 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
3:13 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal complaint.
3:17 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
3:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:42 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
4:14 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
4:59 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Complaint.
6:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person
6:50 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Stand by.
8:19 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious person.
11:11 p.m. Park Road; Loud music.
Thursday, Sept. 10
12:33 a.m. Clothilde and Seventh streets; Frequent patrols.
12:53 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:17 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
2:49 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
4:20 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.