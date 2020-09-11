Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 9-10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

6:18 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Assistance.

6:30 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Utility.

8:45 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:01 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

9:29 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

10:39 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.

10:46 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

1:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:20 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

1:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Alarm.

2:07 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

3:13 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal complaint.

3:17 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

3:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:42 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

4:14 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

4:59 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Complaint.

6:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person

6:50 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Stand by.

8:19 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious person.

11:11 p.m. Park Road; Loud music.

Thursday, Sept. 10

12:33 a.m. Clothilde and Seventh streets; Frequent patrols.

12:53 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:17 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

2:49 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

4:20 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.