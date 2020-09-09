Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 4-8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 4

9:42 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.

10:09 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Civil.

10:13 a.m. 400 block of Union Street; Alarm.

10:31 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

10:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:01 p.m. La. 182 East; Reckless operation.

1:06 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.

1:11 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

2:18 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

2:53 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Removal of subject.

3:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.

3:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

4:37 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

4:43 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

5:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Reckless driver.

6:37 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

7:27 p.m. Levee Road; Reckless driver.

7:37 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

7:51 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:56 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

7:57 p.m. Lake End Park; Theft.

8:01 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

8:02 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Stand by.

8:28 p.m. Belanger Street; Frequent patrols.

8:42 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

8:48 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

9:15 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:21 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

10:36 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

10:41 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Midnight; 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

12:20 a.m. Lake End Park; Battery.

12:45 a.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Loud music.

1:13 a.m. Youngswood Road; Alarm.

1:34 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Reckless driver.

1:45 a.m. Halsey Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1:57 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:35 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.

11 a.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:48 a.m. Sixth and Fig streets; Reckless driver.

12:20 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

12:24 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.

1:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:44 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Medical.

1:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Medical.

2:04 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

2:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.

3:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

3:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:03 p.m. La. 70; Lost and found.

5:33 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Fire.

5:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

6:39 p.m. Park Street under bridge; Juvenile problem.

6:58 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.

7:12 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Harassment.

7:14 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Harassment.

8:06 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Mentally ill person.

8:25 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.

8:31 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:36 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

10:09 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

10:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:09 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

Sunday, Sept. 6

1:13 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.

1:36 a.m. Northside Trailer Park; Disturbance.

4:25 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

7:32 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

8:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.

10:52 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

11:04 a.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

11:29 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

11:40 a.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

11:54 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.

12:10 p.m. Maple and Marshall streets; Animal.

12:18 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.

12:48 p.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Welfare check.

1 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Harassment.

1:11 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

1:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

2 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

2:14 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

2:31 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal.

3:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

4:45 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.

5:59 p.m. Marquis Manor; Loud music.

6:53 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal.

7:20 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:24 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

7:45 p.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Animal.

7:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:19 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:32 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

9:10 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:22 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Stand by.

10:25 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

10:49 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Arrest.

11:32 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

11:35 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.

Monday, Sept. 7

12:41 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Stolen vehicle.

1:12 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

1:43 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:17 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

3:53 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Unauthorized use of vehicle.

6:15 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

7:35 a.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Alarm.

8:39 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

9:03 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:04 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.

2:43 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.

3:09 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driving.

3:17 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Civil matter.

5:32 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Trespassing.

7:05 p.m. Egle and Sixth streets; Reckless driving.

7:22 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.

7:40 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:01 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

8:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost/found property.

8:43 p.m. Florence Street area; Pursuit.

10:11 p.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

3:03 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Fire alarm.