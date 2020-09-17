Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

5:48 a.m. Youngswood Road; Alarm.

7:32 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

9:03 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Suspicious vehicle.

10:06 a.m. Morgan City High School; Juvenile problem.

10:34 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 hang up.

10:39 a.m. U.S. 90; Complaint.

11:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:31 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

1:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Harassment.

1:22 p.m. 6400 block of la. 182; Medical.

1:45 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

2:23 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:25 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal.

2:46 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Civil vatter.

3:32 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Arrest.

4:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.

4:40 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

5:32 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

5:38 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

6:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:01 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. Egle and Terrebonne streets; Complaint.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

8 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:24 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.

9:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:10 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

9:16 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

9:22 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.

9:30 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.

9:46 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

10:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.

10:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

10:34 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Arrest.

10:46 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.

11:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:52 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

1:11 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Medical.

3:10 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

3:28 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

3:42 a.m. Eighth Street and Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.