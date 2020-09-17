Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
5:48 a.m. Youngswood Road; Alarm.
7:32 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
9:03 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:06 a.m. Morgan City High School; Juvenile problem.
10:34 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 hang up.
10:39 a.m. U.S. 90; Complaint.
11:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:31 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.
1:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Harassment.
1:22 p.m. 6400 block of la. 182; Medical.
1:45 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.
2:23 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
2:25 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal.
2:46 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Civil vatter.
3:32 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Arrest.
4:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.
4:40 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
5:32 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.
5:38 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
6:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:01 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
7:08 p.m. Egle and Terrebonne streets; Complaint.
7:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
8 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:05 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:24 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.
9:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:10 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Complaint.
9:16 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.
9:22 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.
9:30 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.
9:46 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
10:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.
10:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
10:34 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Arrest.
10:46 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.
11:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:52 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
1:11 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Medical.
3:10 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
3:28 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
3:42 a.m. Eighth Street and Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.