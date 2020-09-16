Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 14-15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 14
5:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.
6:40 a.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Animal.
7:45 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Utilities.
9:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assis-tance.
9:26 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
10:13 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Counterfeit bill.
10:42 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Assis-tance.
10:54 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Dis-turbance.
11:44 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
Noon 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
12:41 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
1:09 p.m. Near Clarion Inn; Complaint.
1:16 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Harass-ment.
1:20 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Runaway juvenile.
1:36 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
2:57 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.
3:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
3:52 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Dis-charge of firearms.
4:19 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:24 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Harassment.
4:40 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
5:45 p.m. Levee Road; Complaint.
6:47 p.m. 400 block of Julia Street; Assistance.
7:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:09 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Arrest.
8:37 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:10 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:23 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:54 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.
10:41 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
10:41 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
10:52 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:59 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
11:32 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Telephone harassment.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
1:02 a.m. Palm and Cedar streets; Com-plaint.
1:56 a.m. Front Street; Complaint.