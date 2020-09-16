Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 14-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Sept. 14

5:37 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.

6:40 a.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Animal.

7:45 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Utilities.

9:11 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assis-tance.

9:26 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

10:13 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Counterfeit bill.

10:42 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Assis-tance.

10:54 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Dis-turbance.

11:44 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

Noon 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:41 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

1:09 p.m. Near Clarion Inn; Complaint.

1:16 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Harass-ment.

1:20 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Runaway juvenile.

1:36 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

2:57 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

3:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

3:52 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Dis-charge of firearms.

4:19 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:24 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

4:40 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

5:45 p.m. Levee Road; Complaint.

6:47 p.m. 400 block of Julia Street; Assistance.

7:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:09 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Arrest.

8:37 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:10 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:23 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:54 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.

10:41 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

10:41 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

10:52 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:59 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

11:32 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Telephone harassment.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

1:02 a.m. Palm and Cedar streets; Com-plaint.

1:56 a.m. Front Street; Complaint.