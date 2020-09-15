Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 11-14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 11

7:11 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

8:47 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

9:27 a.m. 2400 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

9:57 a.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

10:42 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:47 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:56 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Suspi-cious person.

12:20 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:18 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Harassment.

3:24 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious person.

4:08 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

4:25 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Officer stand by.

4:38 p.m. Lakewood Drive and Pine Street; Accident.

4:45 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Forgery.

6:21 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Remove subject.

6:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 82; Stand by.

7:04 p.m. 2000 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare concern.

7:32 p.m. Chennault Street area; Traffic stop/arrest.

7:46 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

7:59 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets area; Reckless driver.

10:42 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Assist Patterson Police Department.

10:51 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Com-plaint.

11:17 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Saturday, Sept. 12

12:01 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:57 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

5:09 a.m. Eastbound U.S. 90 ; Suspicious subject.

6:15 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:41 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturb-ance.

7:06 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Disturb-ance.

8:31 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:25 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:05 a.m. U.S.. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:40 a.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Theft.

12:31 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up.

1:24 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Reckless driving.

2:04 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Frequent patrols.

2:06 p.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Traffic inci-dent.

2:15 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

2:54 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturb-ance.

5:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

6:11 p.m. Roderick Street Park area; Juve-niles.

6:29 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Remove subject.

6:44 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Re-move subject.

7:03 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. Garber Street ; Frequent patrols.

8:07 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Suspect narcotics.

9:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil complaint.

9:48 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets area; Loud music.

10:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

11:45 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotic investigation/two arrests.

Sunday, Sept. 13

3:51 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:34 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Officer stand by.

7:16 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

8:02 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Dis-turbance.

8:58 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Assistance.

9:55 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

12:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

12:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:36 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

12:38 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

1:19 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

2:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:16 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

3:19 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:46 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

5:46 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Tel-phone harassment.

7:03 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Remove subject.

7:23 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious subject.

8:23 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

8:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:14 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:31 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Sept. 14

1:41 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Possible suicide.

2:08 a.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.