Morgan City Police radio logs reported for Dec. 2-3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department for Dec. 2-3.
To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
6:37 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Suspicious person.
9:07 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
12:31 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
12:48 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.
1:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
1:48 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Theft.
1:51 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Forgery.
2:28 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Removal of subject.
2:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Criminal damage to property.
2:49 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Accident.
3:24 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
6:01 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical emergency.
6:20 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Warrant Patterson Police Department/arrest.
9:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Remove subject/arrest.
9:58 p.m. La. 70 ; Possible drunk.
Thursday, Dec. 3
3:47 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.