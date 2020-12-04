Morgan City Police radio logs reported for Dec. 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department for Dec. 2-3.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

6:37 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Suspicious person.

9:07 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

12:31 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

12:48 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.

1:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

1:48 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Theft.

1:51 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Forgery.

2:28 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Removal of subject.

2:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Criminal damage to property.

2:49 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Accident.

3:24 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

6:01 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical emergency.

6:20 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Warrant Patterson Police Department/arrest.

9:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Remove subject/arrest.

9:58 p.m. La. 70 ; Possible drunk.

Thursday, Dec. 3

3:47 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.