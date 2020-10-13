Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 8-12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 8

7:10 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

8:07 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Disturb-ance.

8:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

8:39 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.

8:54 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

9:09 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Com-plaint.

9:19 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Animal complaint.

10:45 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:13 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:35 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:55 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Theft.

11:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.

1:18 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Welfare concern.

1:18 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Criminal damage to property.

1:35 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.

2:44 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Theft.

3:10 p.m. La. 182; Crash.

4:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:21 p.m. Arizona and Greenwood streets; Animal complaint.

6:58 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

7:09 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Arrest.

7:27 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Juvenile problem.

8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

8:30 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

9:01 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Intoxicated people.

9:30 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found property.

9:56 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

10:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

11 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Suspi-cious person.

11:18 p.m. Garber and Apple streets; Suspicious activity.

Friday, Oct. 9

1:28 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Medical.

8:18 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

9:16 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Animal.

11:07 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:31 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

11:33 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

11:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

12:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

1:20 p.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Animal.

1:58 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

2:28 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Traffic incident.

3:59 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

4:20 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Frequent Patrols.

6:38 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

7:02 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:26 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Resi-dential burglary.

10:50 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:46 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Utilities.

9:57 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

10:21 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

10:31 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:48 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

11:01 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

12:13 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

12:16 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

12:37 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

1:19 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

2:13 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Disturb-ance.

2:20 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.

3:23 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:57 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

6:07 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical emergency/deceased.

7:16 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Lost/found property.

7:43 p.m. Sixth and General Hodges streets area; Assist.

8:39 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Stand by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

8:58 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.

9:20 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:44 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Suspicious subject.

11 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Com-plaint.

11:14 p.m. James Street/Siracusa; Be on the lookout.

11:43 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Disturb-ance.

Sunday, Oct. 11

12:40 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Hang up call.

1:32 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.

3:20 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Assist.

4:40 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:46 a.m. Fifth and Grove streets; Traffic hazard.

10:23 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

10:57 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

10:58 a.m. 700 block of First Street; Medical.

12:07 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

12:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:58 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:12 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

2:36 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3:26 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturb-ance.

5:01 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

5:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical emergency.

6:45 p.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard area; Juve-niles.

6:47 p.m. Brashear Avenue near Shannon; Complaint.

8:17 p.m. Front Street area ; Dog found.

8:21 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

9:52 p.m. Joseph Street/Siracusa; Disturbance.

10:26 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Oct. 12

1:02 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Remove a subject.

2:05 a.m. Myrtle Street and U.S. 90 area; Check building.