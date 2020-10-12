Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 7-8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

12:47 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.

1:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:45 p.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

2:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.

2:48 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

3:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

3:53 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Crash.

4:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

5:39 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Removal of subject.

6:26 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

6:51 p.m. Old Bridge; Stalled vehicle.

7:03 p.m. Levee Road and Shaw Street; Arrest.

7:16 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Disturb-ance.

7:48 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.

8:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

9:15 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Drug activity.

9:53 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

11:13 p.m. Shannon Street; Frequent patrols.

11:17 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Frequent patrols.

Thursday, Oct. 8

1:16 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal complaint.

1:47 a.m. Terrebonne and Front streets; Open vehicle.

1:49 a.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

2:33 a.m. Sixth and General Hodges Street; Juvenile problem.