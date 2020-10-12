Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 7-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
12:47 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.
1:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:45 p.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
1:56 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
2:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.
2:48 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
3:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
3:53 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Crash.
4:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:39 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Removal of subject.
6:26 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
6:51 p.m. Old Bridge; Stalled vehicle.
7:03 p.m. Levee Road and Shaw Street; Arrest.
7:16 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Disturb-ance.
7:48 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.
8:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
9:15 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Drug activity.
9:53 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
11:13 p.m. Shannon Street; Frequent patrols.
11:17 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Frequent patrols.
Thursday, Oct. 8
1:16 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal complaint.
1:47 a.m. Terrebonne and Front streets; Open vehicle.
1:49 a.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
2:33 a.m. Sixth and General Hodges Street; Juvenile problem.