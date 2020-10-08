Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 6-7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

7:56 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:26 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

9:54 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

10:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

10:53 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.

12:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:11 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:15 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:00 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

3:02 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

4:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:49 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Suspicious activity.

5:41 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road area; Stand by.

6:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.

6:39 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Reckless driver.

7:59 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.

10:20 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

2:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:56 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.