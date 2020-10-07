Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 5-6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:08 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

11:22 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

11:37 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:53 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

12:57 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

1:33 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal.

2:45 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

4:17 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Harassment.

4:19 p.m. Second and Onstead streets; Frequent patrols.

5:51 p.m. Elma and Palm streets area; Juvenile/arrest.

6:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Narcotic investigation.

8:04 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

8:39 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

10:52 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Stand by.

11:11 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Aggravated battery.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

4:39 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.