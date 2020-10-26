Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 22-23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 22

7:26 a.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.

7:37 a.m. Cedar Street; Suspicious people.

8:37 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Har-assment.

8:56 a.m. Brownell Homes; Stand by.

9:19 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:50 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Com-plaint.

11:27 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

11:46 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

11:47 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Removal of subject.

12:42 p.m. Morgan City High School; Medi-cal.

12:52 p.m. Apple Street; Medical.

2:15 p.m. Morgan City High School; Juvenile problem.

2:45 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

2:59 p.m. La. 70; As-sistance.

3 p.m. Old Bridge; Stalled vehicle.

3:53 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.

4:24 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

5:34 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.

6:09 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Dis-turbance.

6:24 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Patrol.

6:33 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Bur-glary.

6:42 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Front Street; Utility.

6:45 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

7:21 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

8:04 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Suspicious subject.

8:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:39 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:42 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspi-cious vehicle.

9:31 p.m. Bush and Sixth streets; Animal complaint.

9:42 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:42 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.

Friday, Oct. 23

Midnight; 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

3:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.