Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 21-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
7:07 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:21 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
8:23 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:35 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
8:52 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:17 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
9:22 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Dis-turbance.
11:05 a.m. Nebraska Street; Burglary of vehicle.
11:38 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.
11:42 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Com-plaint.
12:00 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.
12:57 p.m. Morgan City High School; Acci-dent.
1:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Drug activity.
1:32 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Harassment.
1:41 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.
1:45 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Medical.
2:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assis-tance.
2:27 p.m. Second Street; Traffic monitor-ing.
3:13 p.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.
3:41 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Battery.
4:31 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.
4:46 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Com-plaint.
5:29 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
5:33 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.
5:58 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Medical.
6:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
6:08 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
6:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:35 p.m. Oak Street; Patrol.
6:49 p.m. Freret Street; Disturbance.
7:51 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Patrol.
8:52 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol.
9:28 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Ar-rest.
9:35 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:43 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.
11:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:16 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Disturb-ance.
Thursday, Oct. 22
12:55 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.