Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 21-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

7:07 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:21 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

8:23 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:35 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

8:52 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:17 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

9:22 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Dis-turbance.

11:05 a.m. Nebraska Street; Burglary of vehicle.

11:38 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.

11:42 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Com-plaint.

12:00 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

12:57 p.m. Morgan City High School; Acci-dent.

1:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Drug activity.

1:32 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Harassment.

1:41 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.

1:45 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Medical.

2:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assis-tance.

2:27 p.m. Second Street; Traffic monitor-ing.

3:13 p.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.

3:41 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Battery.

4:31 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

4:46 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Com-plaint.

5:29 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

5:33 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

5:58 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Medical.

6:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.

6:08 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

6:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:35 p.m. Oak Street; Patrol.

6:49 p.m. Freret Street; Disturbance.

7:51 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Patrol.

8:52 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol.

9:28 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Ar-rest.

9:35 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:43 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.

11:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:16 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Disturb-ance.

Thursday, Oct. 22

12:55 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.