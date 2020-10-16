Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 14-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

7:09 a.m. Justa and Catherine streets; Traffic incident.

8:58 a.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Accident.

9:02 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medi-cal.

10:13 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Assis-tance.

10:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal.

10:48 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Harassment.

11:42 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.

1:13 p.m. Duke Street; Complaint.

2:14 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile problems.

5:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

5:18 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

5:38 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Remove subject.

6:29 p.m. 1800 block of Youngs Road; Frequent patrol.

6:41 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets area; Loud music.

6:50 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction area ; Stalled vehicle.

7:23 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Animal complaint.

7:56 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:35 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Domestic disturb-ance/arrest.

Thursday, Oct. 15

3:22 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Medical emergency.