Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 1

5:21 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

8:20 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

9:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

9:26 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Street; Patrol.

11:12 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Medical.

12:19 p.m. Allison and Roderick streets area; Accident.

12:52 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.

1:19 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue area; Complaint.

1:19 p.m. Maple and Sycamore streets area; Trash fire.

2:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile arrest.

2:59 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

3:02 p.m. Hilda Street and Federal Avenue area; Debris in roadway.

4:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

4:44 p.m. U.S. 90 bridge westbound; Accident/assist Sheriff’s Office.

6:18 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

6:21 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

6:42 p.m. Third and Freret streets; Juvenile problems.

11:02 p.m. 8300 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

11:13 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Suspicious activity.

11:48 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.