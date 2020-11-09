Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 5-6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 5

6:16 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.

7:34 a.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

8:23 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject/arrest.

8:37 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:22 a.m. 182 Brashear and Federal avenues; Stand by.

9:42 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight/two arrests.

10:01 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Abandoned bicycle.

10:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.

11:03 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Damage to vehicle.

3:31 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturb-ance/two arrests.

3:34 p.m. Maple and Fig streets area; Suspi-cious vehicle.

5:29 p.m. Justa Street and Diane Drive; Medi-cal.

5:42 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

5:48 p.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

6:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

6:35 p.m. Levee Road near Front Street; Stalled vehicle.

6:48 p.m. Fourth Street near Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

6:48 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:09 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

8:34 p.m. Riverfront; Frequent patrols.

8:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Medical.

9:10 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Animal complaint.

9:11 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal complaint.

10:26 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

Friday, Nov. 6

3:43 a.m. Grizzaffi Street and Railroad Avenue; Alarm.