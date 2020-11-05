Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 3-4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
5:53 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
6:35 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
6:49 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:23 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
8:51 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Theft.
8:54 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Harassment.
9:36 a.m. Mount Street; Juvenile problems.
9:53 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Theft.
10:44 a.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.
10:54 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Civil matter.
11:10 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
12:06 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
2:24 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
4:29 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
4:29 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare check.
4:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
4:41 p.m. Maple and Fig streets; Traffic incident.
5:08 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.
6:13 p.m. Greenwood Street ; Loud music.
6:44 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Loud music.
8:05 p.m. Roderick Street under the bridge area; Loud music.
9:12 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
9:15 p.m. 300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
9:47 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Battery/warrant/arrest.
10:41 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
8:29 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Theft.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
4:48 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.