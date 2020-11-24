Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 20-23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Nov. 20

9:30 a.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

9:55 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Warrant; Arrest.

11:57 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

12:41 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Medical Emergency; Death.

12:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Traffic Control; Helicopter.

1:40 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

1:43 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Hit and run.

2:46 p.m. Federal Avenue and Garber Street area; Complaint.

3:18 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.

4:58 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Battery.

4:58 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Get belongings.

5:06 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

5:57 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:43 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:52 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.

10:02 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Frequent patrols.

10:51 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

11:03 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Wel-fare check.

11:29 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

Saturday, Nov. 21

1:47 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Medical.

7:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove a subject.

11:18 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Suspi-cious vehicle.

11:48 a.m. Bowman and Second streets area; Animal complaint.

12:47 p.m. Railroad Avenue/Eleventh Street area; Disturbance.

1:23 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Acci-dent.

3:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:17 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.

3:34 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

3:44 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Assis-tance.

3:58 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Complaint.

3:59 p.m. 1400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

4:02 p.m. 3000 block of Cypress Street; Medical emergency.

4:49 p.m. Fig Street and Levee Road area; (4 wheeler) remove.

4:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

6:15 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

7:37 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

9:32 p.m. Marquis Manor; Loud music.

10:41 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

11:12 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

11:26 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Dis-turbance.

Sunday, Nov. 22

12:39 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal.

3 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturb-ance.

4:33 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Accident.

5:53 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

8:04 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:16 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

10:29 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:50 a.m. U.S. 90 be-fore Martin Luther King Boulevard; Debris in roadway.

2:22 p.m. Patton and Aycock streets area; Loud music.

3:31 p.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

5:01 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assist.

5:42 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Com-plaint.

6:14 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:29 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Removal of subject.

7:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:36 p.m. Garber Street and Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.

10:51 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic inci-dent.

11:04 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.

11:22 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

Monday, Nov. 23

2:53 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

4:08 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious person.

4:43 a.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.