Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 2-3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 2
8:28 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.
9:37 a.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Medical.
9:54 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
10:39 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
10:54 a.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Assistance.
11:16 a.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Utilities.
11:24 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.
11:46 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:33 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.
1:49 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
2:34 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.
2:36 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Fig Street; Accident.
2:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
3:04 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
3:21 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
3:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
3:15 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Reckless driving.
5:28 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
6:57 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:47 p.m. Village Drive area; Disturbance.
9:17 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Disturbance.
9:49 p.m. McDermott and Chestnut drives area; Criminal trespassing.
10 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance/two arrests.
11:14 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
12:13 a.m. 800 block of Poplar Street; Accident.