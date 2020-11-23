Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 19
5:36 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
7:20 a.m. Fifth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:39 a.m. Second and Belanger streets; Arrest.
8:32 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
8:55 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Juvenile problem.
9:38 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:48 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10:12 a.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Disturbance.
10:14 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.
10:16 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.
10:28 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:43 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
11:04 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
11:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.
12:36 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Animal complaint.
12:58 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
1:27 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Telephone harassment.
1:47 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:59 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Burglary.
2:01 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Civil.
2:26 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
3:16 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Welfare concern.
3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
3:47 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
4:27 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Patrol.
4:46 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:58 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.
5:04 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
5:47 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Reckless operation.
5:58 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Animal complaint.
6:12 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Reckless operation.
7:04 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Loud music.
7:50 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Patrol.
8:45 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Juvenile problem.
9:44 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Complaint.
11:01 p.m. Sycamore Street; Loud music.