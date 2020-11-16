Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 12-13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 12
5:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Reckless driving.
7:09 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Disturbance.
7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Accident.
9:12 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
10:52 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:56 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:06 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Assistance.
2:42 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Forgery.
3:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
3:56 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Accident.
5:39 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Removal of subject.
6:35 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
7:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
8:17 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
10:12 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
Friday, Nov. 13
12:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:28 a.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.
4:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:35 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.