Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 12-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 12

5:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Reckless driving.

7:09 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Disturbance.

7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Accident.

9:12 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

10:52 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:06 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Assistance.

2:42 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Forgery.

3:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

3:56 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Accident.

5:39 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Removal of subject.

6:35 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

7:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:17 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

10:12 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

Friday, Nov. 13

12:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:28 a.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

4:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:35 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.