Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 10-11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
7:36 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Stand by.
8:19 a.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Animal.
8:32 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical.
8:38 a.m. Aycock and Patton streets; Animal.
8:39 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
9:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
9:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10:21 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal.
10:31 a.m. Lake End Park; Animal.
Noon; 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:09 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Accident.
1:13 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal.
2:03 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Com-plaint.
2:17 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.
3:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:41 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:51 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Com-plaint.
5:04 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Disturb-ance.
5:09 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Medical.
5:31 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Removal of subject.
6:05 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Medical.
6:15 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.
7:15 p.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Assis-tance.
7:32 p.m. Bush Street; Theft.
11:27 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Arrest.
11:29 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Loud music.
11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Medical.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
3:06 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Animal complaint.