Morgan City police radio logs for May 8-11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 8

5:31 a.m., block Maple; Vehicle theft.

5:40 a.m., 200 block South Railroad; Alarm.

6:08 a.m., 6400 block La. 182; Alarm.

7:19 a.m., 600 block Freret; Telephone harassment.

7:27 a.m., 1000 block Front; Suspicious boat.

7:49 a.m., 600 block Freret; Complaint.

8:09 a.m., 800 block Victor II; Standby.

9:03 a.m., Glenwood; Narcotics investigation.

9:20 a.m., MLK and Victor II; Accident.

11:03 a.m., 6200 block La. 182; Escort.

Noon, 100 block Chennault; Theft.

12:21 p.m., 200 block Louisa; Juvenile.

1:08 p.m., 7700 La. 182; Lost wallet.

1:33 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Disturbance.

2:47 p.m., First Street; Suspicious subject.

3:09 p.m., 500 block Levee Road; Medical emergency.

3:45 p.m., Ninth and Ditch area; Suspicious subject.

4:59 p.m., 7843 La. 182; Theft.

5:10 p.m., 1000 block Belanger; Theft.

5:11 p.m., 800 block Ditch; Disturbance.

5:18 p.m., Brashear; Accident.

7:01 p.m., 600 Block of Freret; Civil complaint.

7:11 p.m., Hickory; Complaint.

9:05 p.m., Park Road; Traffic incident.

9:19 p.m., 7800 block La. 182; Complaint.

10:37 p.m., 200 block of Franklin; Recovered property.

10:55 p.m., Sixth and Hilda; Drug law violation.

11:11 p.m., 6300 La. 182; Traffic stop.

11:56 p.m., Glenwood; Animal complaint.

Saturday, May 8

3:40 a.m., 1000 block of Marguerite; Traffic stop.

3:46 a.m., 500 block of Sycamore; Suspicious person.

4:37 a.m., 1100 block of Marguerite; Fire alarm.

5:31 a.m., 7200 block La. 182; Traffic stop.

6:48 a.m., 500 block Federal; Medical emergency.

9:36 a.m., 1000 block La. 70; Accident.

10:17 a.m., 2300 block La. 70; Lost property.

10:21 a.m., 500 block Terrebonne; Indecent behavior.

11:15 a.m., 7700 block La. 182; Theft.

11:25 a.m., 7500 block La. 182; Shoplifter.

12:06 p.m., 200 block Leona; Welfare concern.

12:17 p.m., 1600 block La. 70; Complaint.

1:19 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Disturbance.

1:21 p.m., 500 block Roderick; Medical emergency.

1:52 p.m., 900 block Seventh; Medical emergency.

2:54 p.m., 3000 block Allison; Residential burglary.

3:10 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Complaint.

4:07 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.

4:50 p.m., Sixth and Bush area; Loud music.

5:35 p.m., 2000 block of Allison; Medical.

6:52 p.m., 1400 block North Third; Theft.

6:58 p.m., 500 block Bowman; Disturbance.

7:09 p.m., La. 182 and U.S. 90 junction; Traffic stop.

7:12 p.m., 6400 block La. 182; Traffic stop.

7:24 p.m., Cypress Gardens; Traffic incident.

7:43 p.m., Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.

7:45 p.m., 500 block Bush; Medical.

8:10 p.m., 700 block Bush; Loud music.

8:20 p.m., Brashear; Crash.

8:36 p.m., Duke and Sixth; Loud music.

9:03 p.m., 300 block Wise; Medical.

9:04 p.m., 800 block Brashear; Disturbance.

9:29 p.m., Terrebonne; Loud music.

9:35 p.m., 3100 block of Wytchwood; Loud music.

10:08 p.m., Mount; Fight.

10:26 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Loud music.

10:37 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Medical.

10:48 p.m., 1400 block Maple; Trespasser.

11:17 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Traffic stop.

Sunday, May 10

12:43 a.m., 100 Block of Chennault; Loud music.

12:52 a.m., 7500 Block of La. 182; Traffic stop.

12:57 a.m., 700 Block of Bush; Disturbance.

7:57 a.m., 1100 block Marguerite; Assault.

10:05 a.m., Eastbound new bridge near Federal exit; Accident.

10:13 a.m., 600 block Ridgewall; Medical emergency.

11:41 a.m., Greenwood and Sixth; Accident.

12:28 p.m., 1000 block Seventh; Alarm.

1:12 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Disturbance.

1:45 p.m., 300 block Aucoin; Disturbance.

1:57 p.m., 800 block Victor II; Alarm.

3:39 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Domestic disturbance.

4:03 p.m., 100 block Fig; Welfare concern.

4:15 p.m., 300 block Aucoin; Complaint.

5:47 p.m., 600 block Front; Complaint.

5:55 p.m., 600 block Front; Disturbance.

6:09 p.m., U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

6:29 p.m., Front; Reckless driver.

7:02 p.m., Ochsner Assistance.

7:06 p.m., MCPD; Harassment.

7:08 p.m., 3000 block Diane; Complaint.

7:15 p.m., 200 block Chennault; Complaint.

8:05 p.m., 600 block Fourth; Theft.

8:32 p.m., Mount; Fight.

8:48 p.m., 400 block Sixth; Loud music.

8:57 p.m., 1000 block Brashear; Theft.

9:02 p.m., Shaw and Hemlock; Loud music.

9:14 p.m., 1000 block Walnut; Loud music.

9:22 p.m., 2000 block Keith; Loud music.

10:17 p.m., 100 block Wren; Medical.

11:13 p.m., 1400 block Second; Disturbance.

11:58 p.m., 400 block Fifth; Disturbance.

Monday, May 11

12:14 a.m., Ochsner; Assistance.

12:44 a.m., 400 block Fifth; Harassment.

2:04 a.m., La. 70; Alarm.