Morgan City police radio logs for May 6-7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, May 7

6:56 a.m. Walmart; Accident.

8:36 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Battery.

9:12 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

10:09 a.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.

10:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

11:13 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:35 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Fire.

1:56 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Complaint.

2 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:42 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Mentally unstable person.

4:00 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Accident.

4:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

4:43 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Assistance.

5:23 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Assistance.

6:42 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Animal complaint.

6:55 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.

7:15 p.m. 1800 block of West Garner Street; Complaint.

7:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

7:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Accident.

8:24 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Vehicle burglary.

8:31 p.m. Orange and Leona streets; Complaint.

9:25 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

9:26 p.m. Florida Street; Loud music.

10:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

10:29 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

Friday, May 8

12:20 a.m. La. 182 West; Complaint.